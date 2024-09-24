Friends celebrate success after raising £20,000 shearing 3000 sheep

Matt Rowlands, from Herefordshire, and Gloucestershire’s James Lewis sheared 3,000 Romney lambs at their Shear Strength event at Hall End Farm in Much Marcle within 24 hours.

There was also live music and a raffle at the event which was held on August 24 and 25.

The men raised more than £20,000

Through donations, merchandise, and being paid by the sheep doner for shearing his 3000 sheep, the pair managed to raise an incredible £20,554.

But it's not over yet – James and Matt have taken orders for more hoodies and expect their earnings to exceed £21,000 by the time they've sold them. They will be donating all of it to two charities close to their hearts – We Are Farming Minds and St Michael's Hospice, Hereford.

"It's brilliant that we managed to raise so much," said James, from Newent. "It just shows the support we've had off everyone. Without the haulier and the sheep doner we couldn't have done it. The support has been out of this world."

James shearing a lamb

The pair sheared their last lamb at around 2.30am and afterwards enjoyed a very well-earned pint – they had stopped drinking and consuming any kind of sugar or caffeine for months prior to be in their best form for the challenge.

A baa-rilliant achievement

"Some of the people who were helping out on the day didn't think we were going to get through it!" James added.

"But seeing everyone that came gave us the strength to keep going, it really lifts your mood seeing your friends and family.

"There were some people I knew, and some people I didn't expect to see. My best friend brought his son, who is my godson, and that again picked me right up."

Anyone wishing to donate can do so at justgiving.com.