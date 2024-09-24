An inside look at a slice of country life with a royal seal of approval

Brock Hall, which is set in 14 acres of prime arable land near Bridgnorth, has been lovingly restored by Robert and Sarah Hampton over the last 20 years to provide a beautiful family home and the base for a thriving artisan food business.

The hallway

Together they founded Brock Hall Farm Dairy, a venture that produced internationally award-winning cheeses, lovingly made using the milk from the owner’s herd of pure Saanen goats.

Every single one of its cheeses won three Great Taste gold stars and gained a loyal following, from local chefs and shoppers in Harrods and Selfridges to international Michelin starred chefs and even the Royal family.

The lounge

Now the husband-and-wife team are embarking on a new adventure and putting their beautiful property, along with sauna and swimming pool, on the market through local estate agents Berriman Eaton for £1.5m.

“Brock Hall is a house with history, a place to realise dreams and passions and where imagination and potential join and take flight,” said Sarah, who graduated from Cambridge University in French and German. “There are bespoke food-safe premises for all manner of production, with a milking parlour and pump room still intact and a mature apple cider orchard capable of producing 500 litres of cider eery year.”

The swimming pool

She added: “We don’t expect the new owners to throw themselves into food production and farming as we did.

"However, the scope and possibilities for the outbuildings are immense and could range from extra dwellings for relatives or family, to lucrative holiday lets.”

The gym

Brock Hall stands within 14 acres of beautiful Shropshire countryside and is approached via a private, third of a mile, treelined drive that enjoys panoramic views to the Clee Hills.

The well-maintained gardens include a bespoke children’s play area by The Children’s Cottage Company, a Hartley Botanic greenhouse, raised vegetable beds and soft fruit cages.

The bathroom

Renovated to an exceptionally high standard, the country house includes a garden room from the kitchen, a fully ventilated and humidity controlled indoor swimming pool, bi-fold doors to the garden, limestone tiling and a separate Tylo sauna.

The rest of the house has been fully upgraded with creative lighting, solid oak flooring and doors throughout, with statement fireplaces, log burners, a Gaggenau wine store and fully fitted Mark Wilkinson oak kitchen.

One of the bedrooms

A Ripples designed principal bathroom adds a final touch of luxury and includes underfloor heating, limestone walls and floor and a concealed Meridian sound system.

Caroline Eaton, Director at Berriman Eaton, said: “There is so much to talk about when it comes to Brock Hall, and we know from the early interest alone that it’s going to be in demand.

Another of the bedrooms at Brock Hall

“It really is a stunning family home, set in sizeable grounds and with outside buildings that offer an ideal space for storage, or a variety of business uses, such as food starts-up or for entrepreneurs keen to venture into holiday lets.”

She continued: “Chelmarsh is a delightful village, just four miles from the historic market town of Bridgnorth. It boasts its own pub, village hall and church and is an ideal location for buyers keen to enjoy rural living yet still benefitting from excellent commuter links.

Brock Hall

“How many times are you going to buy a place that has had a royal seal of approval!”

For further information, please visit https://www.berrimaneaton.co.uk/component/estateagency/33338085