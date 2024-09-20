Lely launches next-generation feed pusher and revolutionary cow monitoring system

The Juno Max is the next generation ‘big brother’ in the Lely Juno feed pushing line-up. It can service up to 3,000 cows and travel 3km between multiple sheds.

It marks a new era for the Dutch manufacturer, becoming its first robot to be designed using free navigation. This means it does not require guide strips like the current Juno model and plans its own optimal route using a dynamic map of the farm. Makers say this also makes installation more efficient.

Furthermore, this means it works smarter – if it detects an obstacle, it moves around it or finds an alternative route rather than alerting the farmer for help.

In addition to increased capacity, it is faster than the Juno J2 and can travel at speeds of up to 1.2m/sec. Its quicker pace means it can cover three times the distance of the J2.

Its three larger driven wheels can climb 5 per cent steeper terrain (20 per cent gradients) than the current model and better withstand uneven surfaces.

It boasts a LiDAR laser scanner and stereo camera to detect obstacles and measure feed volumes. This information is then used to plan the supply of feed with the Lely Exos or Lely Vector feeding systems.

Lely Juno Max - Feed pushing robot for large scale farms. Photo Lely

Routes can be set and changed in an app, which allows farmers to temporarily pause the robot or send it back to the charging station.

Korstiaan Blokland, Director Innovations at Lely, said: “By adding the Juno Max to the existing Juno line-up, Lely offers farmers flexibility in choosing the best option for feed pushing on their farm operation.”

It is currently being tested on 12 farms milking 150-700 cows and installations are taking place on 1,000-cow plus units for further validation. It is expected to be available commercially in 2027 and will launch with 24/7 online support, which means 9 per cent of issues can be fixed remotely by technicians, Lely says.