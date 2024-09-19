Riverside pasture land at Leighton for sale at £350,000
A 40.39-acre block of productive riverside pasture land at Leighton, near Welshpool is on the market with a price tag of £350,000.
Situated to the north of Gravel Lodge, Leighton, the land enjoys an unspoilt rural location alongside the River Severn and is on offer with joint agents Halls and Morris Marshall & Poole.
Accessed via a right of way over a neighbouring field, the land is divided into three main enclosures, has a collection pen at the entrance and has been let for sheep grazing previously.