Thanks to funding, the Fordhall Community Land Initiative at Fordhall Organic Farm, will be able to offer one free visit per class, subject to availability, during the season.

Outdoor learning on the farm doesn’t come in any one form – past classes have visited piglets in their paddocks, learnt bushcraft skills for wilderness survival, planted swathes of new trees, hunted minibeasts in the woods and in the river, and discovered the world of organics and food miles.

Fordhall also has a classic ‘Food to Fork’ tour, which introduces school children to where their food actually comes from.

Fun and informative, the tour tells the story of the farm’s free-range and organic livestock.

Charlotte Hollins, Fordhall Community Land Initiative general manager said: “It’s always wonderful to see classes on their journey of discovery around the farm.

"An awareness of where their food comes from, and the value of the landscape and being outdoors, is invaluable to them as they grow – we want to inspire them to care for our environment and planet, when they inevitably step out into the wide world themselves.

“We also understand that schools are facing tighter and tighter budgets, and so often find school trips like this out of reach. Thanks to funding, we are delighted to be able to offer a free farm tour per class until the end of 2024 and our team can work with class teachers to tailor sessions for curriculum needs.

“Our friends, at the Shropshire Good Food Partnership, also have funding available to assist with travel costs for schools in Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin. With this assistance in mind, we hope to see lots of school children learning on the farm in the coming months!”

To find out more about Fordhall Organic Farm’s educational visits, please visit www.fordhallfarm.com/education or email rachel.wallace@fordhallfarm.com