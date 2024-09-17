Shropshire Farming Talk: Farm Whisperer heads to region

Elaine Froese, Canada’s "Farm Whisperer," is bringing her expertise to England in October to help farmers address the difficult topics that often go unspoken.

In partnership with the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB), Elaine’s workshop, Discuss the Undiscussabull™, is part of the Roots to Resilience programme and offers 10 tools to improve communication and resolve conflict on the farm.

Elaine, along with her colleague Lydia Carpenter, will host workshops across England, equipping farmers with practical strategies to navigate challenging conversations with family members or business partners.

These workshops come at a crucial time as every farmer can relate to the difficulty of having tough conversations. Improving communication not only eases tensions but also leads to more profitable businesses.

With over 30 years of experience working with farming families in North America, Elaine brings an intimate understanding of the challenges farmers face.

She has earned numerous awards, including the Farm Management Canada Wilson Loree Award for excellence in farm business management.

Her approach focuses on practical, actionable steps to spark “courageous conversations” and ensure smooth farm transitions.

At the Discuss the Undiscussabull™ workshops, Elaine will cover a range of topics, from understanding how generational differences impact communication, to identifying personal conflict styles. The goal? To help farmers break through communication barriers, address key issues, and move their businesses forward.

The nearest workshop for Shropshire is Telford but if you can’t make that and are happy to travel a bit, there’s also Carlisle, Harrogate, Huntingdon, and Exeter. With limited tickets available, farmers are encouraged to visit ahdb.org.uk to book their spot.

Amy Hughes, senior engagement manager, Beef and Lamb at AHDB.