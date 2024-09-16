Farmers and growers opinions needed for National AgriFood Library Research

As we work on improving this essential resource, we’re calling on farmers, growers and other industry representatives to participate in our upcoming user research. Our goal is to enhance this service to better meet the evolving needs of the food and farming community.

That’s why we need your expertise and insights. We're seeking farmers and growers to participate in two key research activities:

Online Survey: Share your thoughts on current agricultural information needs and how the NLAF can better serve you. The survey takes approximately five minutes to complete and can be done at your convenience

One-on-One Interviews: We're looking for individuals willing to participate in in-depth conversations about their experiences finding and using information about innovations in farming and growing. These interviews will last about 30-40 minutes and take place through a virtual meeting.

By taking part, not only will you'll help shape a resource tailored to the needs of the farming community, gain early insights into upcoming improvements to the NLAF, you’ll also be entered into a prize draw for a £50 Amazon Voucher.

To participate in the survey or express interest in an interview, please visit bit.ly/NLAFSurvey or email info@tiah.org