Farmers and growers opinions needed for National AgriFood Library Research
The Institute for Agriculture and Horticulture (TIAH) is excited to announce its recent acquisition of the National Libraries for AgriFood (NLAF), a valuable knowledge exchange service for the food and farming industries. It serves as a comprehensive resource, offering a wide array of materials including scientific publications and practice-derived content. The library partners with technical, academic, and commercial organisations while maintaining an independent editorial stance, ensuring that all materials added are vetted for academic and technical quality.
As we work on improving this essential resource, we’re calling on farmers, growers and other industry representatives to participate in our upcoming user research. Our goal is to enhance this service to better meet the evolving needs of the food and farming community.
That’s why we need your expertise and insights. We're seeking farmers and growers to participate in two key research activities:
Online Survey: Share your thoughts on current agricultural information needs and how the NLAF can better serve you. The survey takes approximately five minutes to complete and can be done at your convenience
One-on-One Interviews: We're looking for individuals willing to participate in in-depth conversations about their experiences finding and using information about innovations in farming and growing. These interviews will last about 30-40 minutes and take place through a virtual meeting.
By taking part, not only will you'll help shape a resource tailored to the needs of the farming community, gain early insights into upcoming improvements to the NLAF, you’ll also be entered into a prize draw for a £50 Amazon Voucher.
To participate in the survey or express interest in an interview, please visit bit.ly/NLAFSurvey or email info@tiah.org