There were more than 280 trade stands at this year’s event, at Telford International Centre, 142 of whom had exhibited at the first event in 2014.

Throughout the exhibition area was an amazing display of trade stands promoting all aspects of the dairy industry.

The trade stand awards were presented to BCW Agriculture for the Best Small Trade Stand, Nettex for the Best Medium Trade Stand, KW Feeds for the Best Large Trade Stand and GLW Feeds for the Best External Trade Stand.

The cattle show was a central highlight.

A leading line-up of judges tapped out the winners throughout the day for the National Holstein, Ayrshire and Brown Swiss Shows and the Dairy Shorthorn, Guernsey and Jersey classes.

The judges were Marcel Egli for the National Holstein Show, Ian Collins for the National Ayrshire Show and the Guernsey classes, Blaise Tomlinson for the National Brown Swiss Show, Paul Harrison for the Dairy Shorthorn classes and Willie Taylor for the Jersey classes.

The Grand Champions included Holstein Grand Champion: Evening Sidekick Jennifer, Evening Holsteins.

The Ayrshire Grand Champion was Swaites Lois 8, J Adamson & Son, the Brown Swiss Grand Champion was Kedar Rhappily Ever After, T Lochhead & Sons and the Dairy Shorthorn Grand Champion was Churchroyd Heather 123, IRC Collins & Partners.

Tim Carter from Cattle Hoof Care

The Guernsey Grand Champion was Kimcote Brogdon Fragrant 8, AD & RM Thomas and the Jersey Grand Champion was Rivermead Verdi Pixie, The Davis Family.

The Holstein UK Premier Exhibitor Banner was won by Tregibby Holsteins and Premier Breeder Banner was won by Wormanby Holsteins.

The Best Tidy Lines title was awarded to Panda Holsteins and the Best Presented Lines title was given to Tregibby Holsteins.

The Howard Sneesby Memorial Trophy was presented to Ian Gibson for his contribution to the National Holstein Show.

Ian owns Boundary Events and along with his team implements and manages all infrastructure that is required for an event like UK Dairy Day to happen.

Externally visitors to the event watched the ever-popular foot trimming and knife sharpening demonstration by Tim Carter.

The Scarsdale Vets team returned for the 'Beneath the Black and White' Calf Painting Demonstration which focussed on twin pregnancies, what causes them and how to manage them. The NBDC Classification team also ran two Type Classification and Linear Scoring demonstrations.

The New Product Competition featured 11 finalists, with Hoofcount Ltd winning the award for PediVue. There was a Highly Commended award presented to Oxi-Tech Solutions Ltd for Pulse Oxidation and a Judges Special Mention went to milkrite | InterPuls LTD for MIPulse.

Event Director Hannah Williams said: "UK Dairy Day would like to thank all exhibitors, visitors and sponsors for yet again supporting UK Dairy Day and celebrating the 10th anniversary.

"We would like to give a major recognition goes to our principal sponsors, Lely Centre Midlands, NWF Agriculture and Holstein UK who organise the event.

"UK Dairy Day really is the most important and dedicated event for the dairy industry; it is where new concepts, products, ideas and innovations are shared and where dairy farmers can do business. We look forward to welcoming everyone to UK Dairy Day 2025.”

Ben Yates, UK Dairy Day Cattle Show Director, added: “The atmosphere at UK Dairy Day 2024 has been extremely buoyant with trade exhibitor feedback being very positive. The display of cattle in the ring gets better and better each year, seeing the final line-up of six Holstein cows standing side by side in the Holstein Championship was a sight to behold and will be talked about for many years.”

The next UK Dairy Day will be held on Wednesday, September 10 at Telford International Centre.