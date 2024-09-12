Vineyard appeals for volunteers for upcoming grape harvest

The award-winning Kerry Vale Vineyard, located on the picturesque Shropshire-Powys borderlands near Montgomery, is dedicated to producing high-quality wines and providing a memorable experience for visitors.

Grapes will be harvested on Monday, September 30, October 7 and October 20 when volunteers can immerse themselves in the world of viticulture.

Vineyard events coordinator Nadine Roach said: “Our harvest days are social affairs where you can meet like-minded people and gain a real sense of satisfaction. As a token of our appreciation, volunteers will be treated to a hearty lunch made from locally sourced produce.

“Throughout the day, tea, coffee and cake breaks will also be provided and volunteers will also receive a bottle of wine to take away and enjoy at home.”

The vineyard grows four varieties of grapes – Solaris, Phoenix and Rondo, which were all planted in 2010 and Pinot Noir, planted in 2021. This year is particularly special as it marks the first harvest of the Pinot Noir grapes.

Pinot Noir is one of the world’s oldest grape varieties, dating back to Roman times. It is known for its complex flavour profile, often described as having notes of cherry, raspberry and earthy undertones.

Vineyard owner Russell Cooke said: “We are really excited about our first Pinot Noir grapes. Characterised by its delicacy and freshness, Pinot Noir is light in body with berry fruits and savoury, herbaceous notes and it promises to make some great wine!

“The UK wine industry is thriving, with 1,030 vineyards and 221 wineries across the country. In 2023, 8.8 million bottles of wine were sold from UK vineyards, showcasing the growing popularity and quality of UK wines.

"As a small vineyard, we rely on the support of volunteers to help us bring in our harvest each year. Their participation is crucial to our success and we look forward to welcoming them to Kerry Vale Vineyard.”

For more information or to sign up as a volunteer, contact Nadine at Info@kerryvalevineyard.co.uk