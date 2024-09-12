UK Dairy Day celebrates tenth anniversary as visitors head to Telford

UK Dairy Day was celebrating a decade of events, with its 10th anniversary staged at Telford International Centre.

Principal sponsors Lely and NWF Agriculture returned while the event is also backed by the likes of Holstein International and provided an opportunity for farmers and organisations to network, share knowledge, learn and do business.

Internal and external exhibition areas were packed with existing and new trade exhibitors including feed manufacturers, animal health suppliers, vets, milk buyers, dairy and farm equipment suppliers, plus professional service providers and charities.

There were more than 280 trade stands and a first floor Sharing Knowledge Zone, with an extensive display of products and services supported with expert advice.

The UK Dairy Day 2024 cattle show featured six dairy breeds with a leading line-up of judges casting their professional eye over the show ring.

Seminar presentations also took place with speakers covering key dairy subjects with each broadcast on screens, and recordings available to watch after the event. Among those taking part will be Harper Adams University, Lely, Liverpool University and IDEXX.

Next year's event will again be at Telford International Centre on Wednesday, September 10.

The application window opens in January to book a trade stand for 2025.

If you are interested in exhibiting, call Sarah Pope on 01923 695225.