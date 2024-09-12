AHDB to host conference exploring retail trends and consumer views of farming

The conference will be held on October 17 in Solihull and, alongside their insight partners, AHDB will showcase the changing consumer landscape, picking out key trends that are impacting the wider supply chain in the agricultural sector to help the industry maximise future growth opportunities.

Steve Evans, AHDB’s Lead Consumer Insight Manager, said: “Building on the success of our webinar earlier this year, we’re excited to share our research at this face-to-face conference."

The day will kick off with the ‘Consumer trust’ session exploring the latest findings from the AHDB trust tracking research, taking an in-depth look at consumers’ views on farming and the public’s attitude and opinions across key reputational topics. This will be followed by ‘Insight into action’, taking delegates on the journey from initial research, to message testing, right through to a full marketing campaign and a presentation on ‘Exploring in-home habits’.

The ‘Rethinking retail’ session will look at a round-up of key category research around AHDB’s in-store, online and labelling research, and the day will end exploring how Gen Z are influencing the retail space, with ‘Shoppers of the future’.

Industry experts from Blue Marble, TwoEarsOneMouth, Kantar, IGD and representatives from the meat processing supply chain will also be presenting. There will also be meat and dairy breakout sessions and opportunities for delegate questions.

Steve added: “The sessions will delve into the reasons behind consumers’ perceptions of British farming and will explore how consumers are carefully balancing household finances and changing their in-home eating habits.

“Our conference will not only inform attendees on current consumer food trends and views of the industry, but more importantly explore how this affects future meat and dairy demand and how consumer insight can help shape and unlock marketing opportunities and improve communication with consumers.”

To sign up for the conference, visit ahdb.org.uk/events/retail-and-consumer-insight-conference-october-2024