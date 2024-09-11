Shropshire Farming Talk: What does the NPPF hold in store?

They were very quick off the mark with the proposed new National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) which was released for consultation at the end of July.

For the vast majority the proposed changes will have minimal effect but with Labour promising 1.5 million new homes, we can expect to see increased interest in certain blocks of land from both development promoters and developers.

One of the key changes relates to the term “Grey Belt”. This is land located within the Green Belt that has been formerly developed or has limited environmental contributions. Whilst Grey Belt development is likely to be easier for developers to gain a consent, it will not be without its hurdles.

There are three ‘Golden Rules’ which will need to be adhered to: delivering 50 per cent affordable homes, increased access to green spaces and ensuring the necessary infrastructure to support homes (e.g. schools, doctors etc).

Another aspect of the NPPF revolves around climate change and the natural environment. The removal of the consideration of agricultural land used for food production, particularly for larger renewable projects, could make a wider range of land more appealing for such projects due to the simplified approach being put forward.

In essence, this means that the quality of the land is likely to no longer be a factor in planning decisions.

An impact which will hopefully be felt by all is the anticipated recruitment of 300 additional planning officers. This should speed up the process and ensure that any queries are responded to efficiently and decisions made promptly.

I can hear the sighs of relief from every agent and planning consultant throughout the country!

The NPPF changes are, on the whole, making positive steps to help those seeking development, with Angela Rayner (Deputy Prime Minister) stating it “marks a significant step to getting Britain building again”.

For those landowners who are affected or approached by a third party developer, I would strongly recommend seeking professional advice, particularly when considering housing and renewables. Having a strong team of trusted advisors (accountants, solicitors and agents) to ensure that your interests are best protected is imperative.

Dan Bowden is Partner of Barbers Rural.