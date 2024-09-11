Lely releases sand flush accessory for robotic manure collectors

Sand is a commonly used bedding material on UK farms, favoured for its cleanliness and the comfort it gives cows.

Until now, sand has made it difficult for the Collectors to work at their optimum because sand sediment could build up in the Collector’s tank.

This means farmers must regularly wash the internal body of the machine out manually to remove sediment.

Derrick Davies, Proposition Manager for Feeding and Manure at Lely Atlantic, said: “The addition of the sand flushing system will be revolutionary for farmers bedding on sand, significantly reducing emptying requirements.”

Once full, the robot is positioned above a slurry dumping point. Water tanks are fitted inside the unit and front and rear nozzles spray a small amount of water to ensure the correct viscosity of the manure being collected and provide a cleaner finish, so the floor is not slippery for cows. This also reduces contamination of cubicle beds.

When the sand flush kit is used, the tanks are replaced with two smaller vessels to create more space inside the unit.

Once the Discovery is docked at the charging and emptying station, it automatically connects to a water buffer tank. The rear water bag has been modified to include a pressure-release valve which flushes sediment from inside the unit. Once pressure drops, the valve closes, allowing the tank to be filled with water for cleaning.

Timing can be manually adjusted to vary the length of the flush.

The accessory is available from September 12. It can be retrofitted to Discovery Collector C1 and C2 models and is optional for any new machines.