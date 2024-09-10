Shropshire Farming Talk: A celebration of the county and #BackBritishFarmingDay

As always, I will be delighted to see Shropshire farmers celebrating this landmark event in the British farming calendar, which is now in its ninth year and growing in strength.

The day celebrates our farmers and growers and the British food they produce for our tables but it is also a great opportunity to highlight the economic value of farming and food production to the UK.

The NFU will host Parliamentary events providing a farming focus in Westminster and invite MPs and Peers to show their support for the industry.

The emblem for the day is a wool and wheat-pin badge that includes cereal crops grown by the Bubb family just outside Newport – an additional feather in the cap for county farmers.

MPs are invited to wear the wool and wheat-pin badge to show their support at the reception, on social media and in the House of Commons during Prime Minister’s Questions.

County farmers are urged to take to social media to showcase British farming and celebrate where our food comes from and what happens over the hedgerow to grow sustainable, high-quality produce and enhance the environment.

We are also set to have a presence outside Parliament with an additional celebratory event planned to engage MPs and people who are out and about in the capital.

For further details please co to www.nfuonline.com and on social media use the hashtag #BackBritishFarmingDay with your posts.

by Oliver Cartwright, NFU