West Midlands farmers are urged to prioritise safety

The call from Lycetts Risk Management Services comes after figures from the the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) revealed 27 people in the UK, including one from the West Midlands, were killed in the agricultural industry in 2023/24.

“The number of fatalities serves as a stark reminder for anyone involved in agriculture that safety must always be a top priority,” said Alex Cormack, of Lycetts Risk Management Services.

“While accidents can happen, many are preventable. It is crucial to implement and maintain rigorous safety protocols, which may include regular training, the proper use of equipment and strictly adhering to all safety guidelines.

“Farmers should also conduct regular risk assessments to identify and mitigate potential hazards on their farms. By taking these proactive steps, we can reduce the number of preventable incidents and protect the lives of both workers and the public in this essential industry.”

The data revealed the death in the West Midlands involved a male over the age of 60. More than two-fifths (44 per cent) of fatalities nationwide also involved individuals over the age of 60.

“Older farmers face unique challenges, such as reduced physical strength, slower reaction times and underlying health conditions, which can increase the risk of accidents,” added Mr Cormack. “In addition to standard safety practices, they should consider taking more frequent breaks to help prevent fatigue and enlisting extra help when needed.”

Mr Cormack also suggested embracing new technologies.

“Wearable safety devices and real-time hazard monitoring systems can play a significant role in reducing risks," he said.

“Furthermore, farm owners, colleagues and family members should be vigilant in recognising when older workers may be struggling and provide appropriate support. This could involve assigning less physically demanding tasks and fostering a culture where asking for help is encouraged and respected.”