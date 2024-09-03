Tenth UK Dairy Day set to take place in Telford

The event takes place on Wednesday, September 11 at Telford International Centre.

The internal and external exhibition areas will feature over 280 trade exhibitors including feed manufacturers, animal health suppliers, vets, milk buyers, dairy and farm equipment suppliers and professional service providers and charities.

A showcase of new products exhibitors have launched in the past 12 months will feature in the concourse and be judged by the New Product Competition sponsor IDEXX.

The first floor will feature four industry panels with leading industry representatives.

The hour-long panels will run alongside four seminar presentations with speakers covering key dairy subjects with each broadcast on screens, and recordings available to watch after the event.

Returning to the external exhibition area will be Tim Carter with the live foot trimming and knife sharpening demonstration, and Scarsdale Vets with the ‘Beneath the Black and White’ calf painting.

The internal exhibition area by Hall 3 cattle stalls will feature Type Classification and Linear Scoring demonstrations for the Ayrshire, Jersey and Holstein breeds.

The UK Dairy Day 2024 cattle show will feature six dairy breeds with a leading line-up of judges who will cast their professional eye over the show ring.

The cattle show will be live-streamed throughout the day with commentary for those unable to attend UK Dairy Day.

The doors open at 8am, it is free entry and parking and there is no need to pre-register.