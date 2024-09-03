Farm house seen as 'ideal modernisation project' set for auction
A farm house with 1.5 acres of paddocks is set to be sold at a property auction later this month.
Llysty Farm House, Churchstoke, near Montgomery, which has a guide price of £200,000 to £250,000, will be sold by Halls auctioneers in a collective property and land auction at the company’s Shrewsbury headquarters at 3pm on September 27.
It has been described as ideal for home-hunters seeking a country house to modernise.
The two-bedroomed farmhouse, which has no water supply, comes with three small paddocks, a lean-to carport and workshop.
The accommodation comprises a kitchen/breakfast room, lounge with stone inglenook fireplace, hallway with exposed beams, a bathroom and two bedrooms, included one which is galleried.
Approached along a private lane to a parking area, the property has a lawn, lean-to carport and a workshop with stairs to a storage area.
Llysty Farm House has mains electricity but require a borehole for a water supply. The property is available to cash buyers only due to the lack of water supply.
Viewing is by appointment with Halls’ Welshpool office on 01938 555552.