Shropshire Farming Talk: The looming threat to UK trees

However, those that are iconically associated with the UK landscape such as the English oak or our commercial crops of larch and Sitka spruce, for example, are under an escalating threat from pests and diseases.

This risk is amplified by climate change, which is altering the environment in ways that favour the establishment and spread of these harmful agents.

The risk from climate change

Once known for its predictable weather, the UK is now experiencing milder winters, warmer temperatures, and changes in the timing of the seasons. These climate-related factors increase the risk of tree damage and mortality from a range of pests and diseases; both from within the UK biosphere and also from overseas.

For instance, the warming climate is causing some pests and pathogens not yet found in the UK to extend their range northwards. One example of this is Xylella fastidiosa, a bacterial infection transmitted by sap sucking insects, which has the potential to affect many different tree species.

It is currently affecting olive growers in southern Europe.