Shropshire Farming Talk: AHDB campaign reaches five million

To highlight pork’s versatility, we’ve introduced a range of delicious, affordable, and easy-to-make pork recipes, including Slow Cooker Pork and Beans, Char Siu Pork Bao Buns, Smashburger Tacos, and Pork Gyros.

We've also partnered with social media influencers to create engaging recipe videos, particularly targeting the younger Gen Z audience.

Our updated Love Pork videos and graphics have enhanced visibility, and our new animated ‘Pork Swap’ posts have been particularly popular. These posts creatively substitute lean pork in place of chicken in traditional dishes, like Hunter’s Pork.

We’re also developing new ‘Meat Masterclass’ videos, featuring a young female butcher, to educate consumers on various pork cuts and demonstrate how simple they are to prepare. Additionally, we’re expanding our ‘How to’ content to help home cooks gain confidence with specific pork cuts and techniques.

Through our ‘Meet the Farmer’ series, we’ve highlighted some of Britain’s most dedicated pig farmers, offering consumers a deeper understanding of the care and commitment that goes into British farming and the origins of their food.

One featured farmer, Sam Ward, uses his pigs' waste to generate energy through an anaerobic digester.

This energy powers the farm's buildings and electric car chargers for staff and customers, while the leftover byproduct serves as a natural, low-emissions fertilizer for cereal crops, promoting a circular economy.

The cereal waste is repurposed as straw bedding and feed for the pigs, ensuring their well-being.

We’re always eager to hear from more farmers who want to share their stories about sustainable practices or pig welfare. Please reach out to us at lovepork@ahdb.org.uk.

by Kate Abbey, AHDB marketing manager