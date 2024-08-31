North Shropshire farm dispersal sale marks end of an era after 55 years

The sale at Pentremadoc Farm, Dudleston, near Ellesmere, was organised by Halls auctioneers on behalf of Mrs Enid Pritchard,.

It included a range of tractors, vehicles, farm machinery, livestock feeding equipment and household furniture and effects.

“It was a very well attended sale with a lot of interest in the vintage and classical machinery as well as the garden effects,” said Henry Hyde from Halls.

A 1980 Massey Ferguson 565 2WD tractor sold for £6,600.

“We had buyers from Staffordshire and Ireland on MartEyes which made for competitive bidding.”

Included in the sale by special permission were a number of lots from Andrew and Marge Phillips, of Penylan, Ruabon, Wrexham.

The top prices achieved were £13,000 for a 1990 Ford 6410 tractor, £8,200 for a 1990 Massey Ferguson 3125 Autotronic 4WD, £6,800 for a 1995 Ford 655D Turbo Digger with attachments, £6,600 for a 1980 Massey Ferguson 565 2WD tractor £5,500 for a West Mac Welger AP 630 conventional baler and £4,400 for a Tafe 35D 2WD scraper tractor.

A 1990 Massey Ferguson 3125 Autotronic 4WD sold for £8,200.

The farm was bought in 1969 by George Pritchard who milked a herd of dairy cows until 1988 when he handed it over to his son, Brian, who carried on milking for five years.

A West Mac Welger AP 630 conventional baler sold for £5,500.

The family will continue to let the farmland but the farmhouse and barns will now be sold.