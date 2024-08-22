Cow sells for record at Shrewsbury elite dairy sale

The annual sale, held by Halls auctioneers at Shrewsbury Livestock Centre, is designed to highlight the very best bloodlines alongside the company’s successful weekly sale of fresh dairy cattle.

The record breaking price was achieved by the Seaton family from Audlem with a heifer, Styche Chief Hilgonda, that had recently claimed Interbreed Champion at Newport Show.

This VG87 heifer calved in January and is back in calf to Woodcrest Kingdoc for January 2025. She has been entered for UK Dairy Day in Telford on September 11.

Panda Nutmeg Red, a stylish Blondin Willows Red sired in-calf heifer due in October to Progenesis Ambrose RC, sold for 2,500gns for Panda Holsteins from Chumleigh, Devon. A really flashy August 2023 heifer for Millenheath Lambda Vray, she was backed by a great pedigree and was sold ready to flush or breed for 1,700 guineas.

A super run of heifer calves from D. A. & N. J. Wragg, Whitgreave sold to 1,000gns for a July 2024 born Bronlyn Mitchell Adeen backed by five straight EX dams. Two further lots, Bronlyn Mitchell Rebecca and Bronlyn Rogue Vaakje, born in June and July 2024, both went for 500gns.

To finish the day’s trading, Styche Southern Comfort from Seaton Farms, a strong, well grown black bull born in April 2023 and ready for work, sold for 2,000gns.

“We were delighted to have been supported by respected breeders from across Shropshire, the Midlands and as far as Cornwall,” said Halls auctioneer Jonny Dymond, Shrewsbury Auction Centre manager.

“This sale offers a platform where the pedigree and commercial buyers can reap the benefits of strong bloodlines and the very best of UK genetics.”

He also praised the quality on offer in the dairy show and sale, which preceded the Highlights Sale.

“Yet again the vendors excelled themselves and the quality all through the fresh milkers was exceptional,” he said.

Show judge Andrew Shakeshafts awarded the champion’s prize and Styche Armour Hilgonda Trophy to Phil and Sue Wynn from Ightfield for their second calver Brookroad Annette 56 VG86, which sold for £3,000. Having calved a month and giving 48kg of milk, she was an eye-catcher.

Birchan Lucifer Alma 304 from A. C. & D. Drinkall, Wettenhall, which had calved just a couple weeks and giving 40kg, made £2,880. She was closely followed on £2,700 by Millenheath Topshot Darky, a quality second calver from the Hare family of Millenheath Farms, Prees, giving over 47kg having been calved not quite a month.

Jointly at £2,650 were A. D. & R. M. Thomas from Lutterworth with Wolston Dreamer Whitetime 27 and J. M. & D. Shepherd with Meldamar Pursuit Eilwen. Brown Swiss cows topped at £2,150 for a fourth calver giving 46kg from Harold Davies Partners, Puddington.

Top heifer and reserve champion was Whitgreave R2D2 Daisy 2 from Stubbs Partners, Whitgreave, which had calved at the start of August, giving 37kg and backed by multiple generations of high yielding cows.

Two heifers from J. M. & D. Shepherd, Hassop claimed second and third spots with Meldamar Adorable Eilwen 186 at £2,750 and Meldamar Atomic Heather 70 at £2,620. Three fantastic heifers all tied at £2,600 - from Gerald Allsop, Church Stretton, Tony Scott, Stapeley and A. C. & D. Drinkall.

A small selection of December calving, out of block, organic dry cows and in-calf heifers from the Downes family, Longnor, topped at £1,180 for a 2019 born cow by Wintersell Milo. She is due at Christmas to an easy calving Angus.

A group of maiden heifers from the Shepherds at Meldamar sold to £750 for two October 23 maidens sired by Tappendale Medalist and Claynook Matchless, respectively. The family also sold baby heifer calves to £330 at a month old.