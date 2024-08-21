Shropshire young farmers set for Chairman's Ball

The black-tie event, which has a Shrek theme, is held on Saturday, from 9pm until 3am.

It takes place at Coppice House Farm, Brandhill, Onibury, SY7 OPG.

Tickets are £30 for members and £35 for non members and there is entertainment from DJ Dan Morgan, DJ Bulge and Wildfire as well as dodgems.

Young farmers from around the country travel to the event every year, with members visiting from as far as the Isle of Wight and Devon.

For more details, visit https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/sfyfc/sfyfc-chairmans-ball-2024/2024-08-24/21:00/t-dvmqqzv