Organisers preparing for 98th annual Cheshire ploughing event

The historic event is taking place on Wednesday, September 25 at Holly Tree Farm, Lower Withington, Macclesfield, by kind permission of the Lea and Venables families.

The match organisers said: "We have almost 90 tractor ploughing competitors entered this year.

"Four of the classes are qualifiers for the Society of Ploughmen finals in 2025."

All set for the Cheshire Ploughing Match. Picture: Nigel Kirby Photography

"We have the horses ploughing, which is always a fantastic thing to watch and we also have the Hedge-layers competing and demonstrating the wonderful skill of laying hedges, and finally the Mechanical Hedgcutters competing in their class."

Competitions start in the morning and are completed by 2pm. The presentation of prizes at is 4pm.

The showground will be filled with around 100 exhibitors and four demonstration plots.

Organisers added: "All the stands welcome visitors with many offering a variety of promotions for match day.

"Exhibitors are connected to the agricultural industry so this really is a date not to be missed in the farming calendar."