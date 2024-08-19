Llanfyllin Show enjoys record entries

Organisers said the weather had helped make the event a day to remember on Saturday.

Show president Doug Williams: “The show went very well with a strong attendance.

"We were fortunate that the sun shone early afternoon to provide a wonderful day in the stunning setting of Bodfach Park.

“There was so much for people to see at the show and everyone worked so hard to ensure it was successful.

"I don’t think I have ever walked so much in a day presenting trophies to the winners in all the different sections, ably assisted by my wife, Janet.”

Show secretary Sian Lewis revealed bumper entries across most sections. The entries included 1,000 in the horticulture and cookery sections, 350 in the horses section, 350 in the sheep sections, 130 in the sheep dog trials and 100 in the dog show.

In addition, 1,000 lambs were shorn in the Welsh Lamb Shearing Circuit and YFC speed shearing competitions and there were 70 trade stands for showgoers to attend.

This year’s show chairman was Peter Lewis, of Green Hall, Llanfyllin. The show was held at Bodfach Hall on land owned by Christopher and Laura Acton and Janet Jones, Parc. Main show sponsor was GNJ Steel Framed Building Ltd of Llanfyllin.

Attractions include a Mini Pony Show – Equestrian Razzle Dazzle, In Miniature!, dog agility displays, the traditional Village Green with activities for children, Porthywaen Silver Band, a Punch and Judy Show, a fun fair, vintage machinery parade and terrier racing. Showjumping took place in the main ring.

The cup winners were: Horses. Shire horses: Exhibitor gaining most points in the heavy horse section, C. D. Morris. Best exhibit, Susan Thomas; Exhibitor gaining most points in the open heavy horse section, Parkhall Shires. Best exhibit in foal section, C. D. Morris.

Welsh Cobs: Best local mare or gelding, Kate Jones. Best exhibit, Julie Evans. Hunters: Best exhibit and best working hunter, Lilli Harries. Veteran champion, Izzy Ykinvig. Shetland: Champion Miniature Shetland, Jasmin Teague. Children’s riding class: Best lead rein and overall winner, Poppy Jackson. Local novice pony or mare, never to have won a first prize, Ruby Rayner. Child who tried hardest in the children's riding classes, Jasmine Ruscoe.

Showjumping: Lead rein cross poles assisted, Jack Jones. Up to 90cm, Jack Stockton. Up to 100cm, Victoria Wadlow. Up to 110cm, Annie Dalton. In hand: Best In Hand section exhibit, Lee Ann Bellfield.

Cookery: Most points, Iestyn Evans, Llanfechain. Best exhibit in open section and best rich fruit cake, Ceri Griffiths. Most points in yeast classes, Margaret Herbert. Most points in preserves section, Jean Gittins. Children’s cookery: Most points four years and under, Isabella Price. Most points five to eight years, Ruby Hartshorn. Most points nine to 12 years, Guto Tomlinson. Seniors 13 – 17: Local exhibitor with most points, Ruby Evans. YFC most points, Tonicha Horn.

Handicrafts: Most points in open sections, Sue Hughes. Local children with most points, Emmy Nazar and Elin Jones. Best exhibit in children’s section, Emmy Nazar. Most points in under four years, Harri Lloyd. Best exhibit five to nine years, Huw Roberts. Photography: Best exhibit, Seren Wilson.

Horticulture: Most points in sections B and C, Barry Price. Most points in section A, John Langham. Best onion exhibit: Barry Price. Best carrot exhibit, Will Denne. Children’s classes: Best exhibit, Eira Tampsan. Best collection of wild flowers and grasses, Alice Roberts. Best exhibit in classes 670 – 676, Elis Morris. Most points in classes 670 – 676, Beca Morris. Best exhibit in class 677, Beca Morris. Garden competition: Best exhibit, Glyn and Glenys Lloyd.

Sheepdog trials: Open, Gethin Jones; Class 2, Alan Ll. Jones. Agriculture Cup for local person gaining most points in agricultural classes, Davies family, Gornal Flock.

Agricultural produce: Best bale of hay, Katy Howells. Best Vintage Machinery Exhibit, Peter Brown. Best commercial stand, Montgomeryshire Beekeepers Association.