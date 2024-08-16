Farming Talk: Talking to the public is incredibly important to NFU Cymru

Since then, the team have had a busy couple of weeks meeting more of our members and the public at a number of county and local shows across Wales.

Meeting our members, updating on our work and listening to their concerns as well as talking to the public is incredibly important to NFU Cymru and that's why we attend many industry exhibitions and agricultural shows up and down the country, throughout the year.

It is also a fantastic opportunity for us to engage with local politicians and provides an opportunity for our local Officeholder teams to have some really hard-hitting conversations with your local representatives on a local level, and at home in their constituencies.

Along with our Group Secretary network and the NFU Mutual agency staff, we tailor our presence to maximise the opportunities for networking, education and hospitality – giving you the best opportunity to meet NFU Cymru staff and officeholders in a welcoming environment.

It is so vital as a union that we have a large, visible presence at these shows as it allows us to speak with the general public and answer questions they may have around our sector.

We get the chance to really inform people know about the best of Welsh farming and in some of the more urban areas this is the only chance some people get to find out more about where their food comes from and the great work that farmers do to provide high quality, affordable food, all while protecting and enhancing the environment.

Farming can be a very isolating and lonely occupation, with many farm workers spending long hours alone and working in remote situations. Lone working in agriculture is commonplace, and while many can value and thrive in lone working environments, it can bring with it increased risk.

These county shows are particularly important for farmers to meet with friends, colleagues and fellow farmers and really take a break away from life on the farm.

There really is nothing better than a chat over a cup of tea and a biscuit and it has been great to engage with so many more members and we are looking forward to continuing this at the shows left to take place throughout the summer.

Please do come along to the NFU Cymru stand at your local show for refreshments and to speak with the staff and officeholders who will be more than happy to greet you with a friendly smile and a warm welcome.

Aled Jones, NFU Cymru President.