Llandovery Sheep Festival Forum to discuss farming in a changing climate

Panelists and guests will discuss the range of issues affecting farming as a result of climate change.

Llandovery Sheep Festival will take place on September 14 and 15, with the forum in the Castle Hotel from 11am on Sunday, September 15.

All are welcome to attend to hear the panellists speak and take part in the debate.

Alan New, a member of the Llandovery Climate Action Group, is organising the event on behalf of the festival.

He said: “All around the world people have been experiencing the impact of climate change through unusual, sometimes extreme, weather events.

"We have seen temperature records broken, huge forest fires, violent storms and flooding. And this is just a taste of what’s to come, we are told.

"We have always seen examples of extreme weather events and I expect you can all remember some examples that have happened in your lifetimes. But these are now becoming more frequent and more severe. The impact is already affecting food production so communities around the world will have to deal with famine as well as the other catastrophic impacts of fires and flooding.

“Here in Wales we won’t be immune to these effects either.We have previously seen wildfires, record temperatures and flooding events. We’ve just come through a wetter and milder winter and spring than normal, and a grey, wet summer. We can already see that our weather is becoming less predictable and more difficult to manage for food production. So what can we do about it, here in Llandovery?”

Alan has brought together a panel of experts from a wide range of backgrounds, doing really interesting and innovative work to cope with the challenges of our changing climate and make our farming and environmental practices more sustainable and resilient.

Sharing everyone’s knowledge and experience freely between farmers, scientists and academics, environmentalists and concerned amateurs, gives us the best chance of figuring out how to farm in a changing climate. That is the theme of the forum. It will be chaired by Ian Rickman, President of the Farmers Union of Wales.

Llandovery Sheep festival will be a celebration of rural crafts, food and entertainment, held in the town centre. The weekend-long event will also celebrate old drovers’ trails, sheep farming and the wool industry.

Rachel Everett, Chairman of the Llandovery Sheep Festival, said: “Events such as this are important to the agricultural community, not only in terms of bringing people together, but also in terms of showcasing the best of local produce, goods and services.

"The concept behind this community-led festival is to showcase the best of Llandovery, to share its cultural identity and historical past through the promotion of the wool industry and the local farming economy. This year’s packed programme will certainly not disappoint and will have something for everyone.”

The town’s Market Square and Castle carpark will be a kaleidoscope of colour during the event in September with almost 100 exhibitors displaying their wares from textiles, arts and crafts to locally produced food and drink. The streets of Llandovery will be packed with entertainment and music.