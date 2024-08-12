Shropshire Farming Talk: Lawyers’ agricultural away days prove a big hit

Farmers are busy people and can’t always fix a convenient time to come into the office. At shows, they can just pop over to our stand and have a quick chat whenever they have a spare minute.

So far this summer we have attended Newport Show and Burwarton Show, and we will be heading to Minsterley Show on August 17.

The value of these events for fostering client relationships is immeasurable and the two shows we have done so far have been a huge success. We’ve met lots of existing clients as well as new ones, and the issues raised cover everything from inheritance tax to planning permission.

Meeting farming clients at agricultural shows allows us to take the formality out of legal discussions – if need be, we can schedule follow-up meetings to discuss things further after the event. Sometimes though, a quick chat over a cup of coffee is all that’s needed to answer the client’s query.

Colleagues from the agricultural, planning, residential and commercial property and wills, probate and lifetime planning teams were all on hand to answer queries, so whatever issues clients had there was someone qualified to help.

Some of the issues raised were succession planning, agricultural tenancies, diversification, subsidies and funding, equine matters, sporting rights and farm and estate management.

There are lots of issues facing farmers at the moment, especially in the wake of a change of government. We were able to explain the latest changes in rural planning rules, which was a popular topic amongst farmers looking to boost their income from redundant buildings or non-agricultural land uses like glamping pods and festivals.

These shows are key events for the agricultural community, and having a presence allows us to meet clients in an informal atmosphere. We discuss whatever legal issues might be affecting their lives, whether that is business or personal.

We’re delighted with how the first two shows have gone and can’t wait to say hello to some more clients at Minsterley on August 17. We will be sharing a stand with Dyke Yaxley & Kingsland Wealth Management, so if you are attending the show, come and say hello and have a quick chat.

