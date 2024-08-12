August 19 deadline for farm business tenancy tenders

The farm business tenancy for Great Binnal Farm, near Bridgnorth will be let by leading regional agents Halls’ Kidderminster office following the tender deadline of noon on Monday, August 19.

“The landlord is seeking an experienced tenant who will be able to farm the holding in a productive manner,” said Sarah Hulland, a director of Halls and Kidderminster office manager. “The land is an ideal bolt on to an existing unit.

“An initial five-year term is offered but the landlord would be happy to extend the tenancy after the first three years to create a 10-year term for the right tenant.

“The landlord would be pleased to review applications that incorporate both SFI and Standalone Capital Grants, contributing, where needed, to ensure a successful tenancy.”

A productive holding, Great Binnal Farm has previously been farmed for several decades by a family under an AHA (Agricultural Holdings Act) Agreement. Under the previous tenancy, the Grade 3 land has been planted with a variety of grasses whilst accommodating stewardship agreement options. This agreement has now expired.

The level and gently sloping land has base-rich, loamy and clayey soils, with 88.49 acres used for arable crops.

The farm is conveniently placed close to the A442 and A458 and under 11 miles from Telford the M54 Junction 7 Interchange.