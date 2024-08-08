MP calls on the Government to 'take farming concerns seriously'

Farmers and residents from across the region and Mid-Wales gathered at the show last Saturday where there were more than 120 trade stands, hundreds of exhibitors, and a variety of displays and activities - all with the aim of promoting the agriculture sector and celebrating rural life.

MP Helen Morgan spent time meeting with local farmers, and growers and rural residents, as well as meeting with the National Farmers Union (NFU) who have continued to voice concerns about the Sustainable Farming Incentive as well as the transition to the Environment Land Management Scheme.

With farming proving 'the backbone' of the North Shropshire economy, with around 93 per cent of land in the constituency for agricultural use, Morgan says she is 'committed' to calling on the new Government to 'take farming concerns seriously' and improve the farm payments system, as well as to' bring trade deals like Australia and New Zealand back to the table for renegotiation'.

The Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire, said: "The Oswestry Show was a real triumph this year, and it was great to see thousands of people from across North Shropshire gathered to celebrate our rural way of life. Thank you very much to the organisers and everyone who brought along animals or produce - and will no doubt have been glad to see better weather than usual

"It was especially useful to speak to agricultural businesses in the area, and to hear about what they want to see from the new Government. It's particularly important that the farm payments scheme is improved and trade deals that have undercut British farmers are re-negotiated.

"I'll be taking these points and more up with the new Ministers in DEFRA over the coming weeks and months. The problems faced by British farming are very serious, and we need to see from the Government that they care about areas like Shropshire and can offer solutions which take farming concerns seriously."