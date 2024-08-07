Shropshire Star Farming Talk: Tackling the issue of rural crime

We are seeing organised gangs of criminals involved in hare coursing and poaching, fly tipping and vehicle theft, the latter are often moved abroad before they can even be dealt with.

It isn’t just rural communities that are feeling the pressure of these crimes with police forces facing constraints on them and their resources.

For those who have experienced targeted crime, items may be insured and can be replaced, but the mental health impact that is felt when someone enters your property and leaves chaos can be incredibly overwhelming, often with help from the police not immediately available.

A recent Freedom of Information (FOI) request collated by the Country Land and Business Association (CLA) found that many counties have no dedicated rural officers, ring-fenced police funding, or basic equipment such as torches.

The CLA approached 36 police forces in rural areas across England and Wales with 20 responding, setting out details of their resources and recent operations.

We are now calling for a more collaborative approach when it comes to fighting rural crime. Police forces need to be fully equipped with standard equipment packs, universal tags and improved rural training for all 999/101 call handlers.

Leading up to the general election, we spent a lot of time sharing our six ‘missions’ with candidates and MPs to help influence political parties manifestos, and educate on the needs of rural areas, one of these missions focussed on rural crime. Since getting into parliament, the Labour party has pledged to establish a rural crime strategy and to increase rural patrols.

Working closely with our rural crime teams is crucial to better understand the challenges being faced on a daily basis by the police, farmers and land owners, and to help put a stop to criminal activity.

By Sophie Dwerryhouse - CLA