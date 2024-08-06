Shropshire Farming Talk: RABI's mission for the next five years

The Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI) is aware of the increasing challenges facing all members of the farming community.

The impact of the weather, thinning margins, rising prices, staff issues, TB, and trying to plan for the future.

Farming is long term, crops are thought through, stock breeding takes years to perfect, and with a volatile market it causes much worry and anxiety.

RABI is pledging to do three things over the next five years.

1 To vastly expand the provision of farming focused mental Health services, increasing the spending.

2 RABI will increase the focus on mental well being programmes for young people.

3 To leverage regional network to bring local communities together to discuss and develop locally delivered well being solutions that achieve results.

By collaborative working with partners, there should be hope for the future for those struggling.

We have received grateful thanks from those who have received help, such as one lady who was receiving RABI professional counselling.

“ I feel like a different person," she said. "I have realised that life is worth living. I have been living on the edge. The first step is so wobbly but if you can take that first, difficult wobbly step well….amazing.”

The 24/7 freephone helpline 0800 188 4444 ensures RABI can give farming people the right support when it is needed.

The Shropshire committee is very grateful for all the kind donations, and the offer of marquees to hold fund raising events, such as recently near Market Drayton, and another on September 22, with Pimms and Puddings.

for further informationcall 01694 751269 or 07803 281722.

You can also come to meet, Kate, RABI Regional Manager, and members of the committee at Minsterley Show on Saturday, August 17.

Christine Downes member of Shropshire RABI committee