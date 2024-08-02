Llanfyllin Show’s president and chairman are all set for the big day

The show, which will be held at Bodfach Park, Llanfyllin on Saturday, August 10, has Doug Williams, of Bryn Vyrnwy Holiday Park, Llansantffraid, as president and Peter Lewis, of Green Hall, Llanfyllin, as chairman.

Doug has been attending the show for around 60 years and is honoured to be this year’s president. “I have missed very few shows over since my schooldays,” he said.

“It’s a very good quality show and one of the things that has impressed me most over the years is how efficient and hardworking the committee is. Llanfyllin also has a very good young farmers’ club and their enthusiasm has not dwindled over the years.”

Originally a dairy farmer, Doug diversified around 40 years ago to create a quality park with 100 holiday homes, whilst also keeping a small suckler herd of Hereford cattle.

Supported by his wife, Janet and family, he is holding his president’s lunch in a marquee at Bodfach Park on Sunday, August 4. Janet is also a familiar face at the show, having been successful in the horticulture and floral art sections over the years.

The show, which opens at 9am, is held on land owned by Christopher and Laura Acton, owners of Bodfach Hall and Janet Jones, Parc, president for the 150th show in 2019. Main show sponsor is GNJ Steel Framed Building Ltd of Llanfyllin.

It’s Peter’s second time as chairman, having previously held the post in the early 2000s and this year coincides with his term as Mayor of Llanfyllin. He’s very active in the community, serving as a county and town councillor and on committees of numerous local organisations.

As well as being show chairman, he has been sponsorship secretary for around 20 years and loves the great community spirit surrounding the annual showcase which brings together thousands of people from towns and the countryside.

Serving Llanfyllin Show is something of a family tradition. His late father, Trefor Lewis, was chairman and one of his daughters, Sian, is the show secretary. All the family supports the show in some capacity.

Peter runs a dairy and sheep farm with his brothers, Ian and Bryn and their families at Green Hall.

“It’s one of the biggest agricultural shows in the old county of Montgomeryshire and a massive event for the town because it attracts so many people to see what we have to offer,” said Peter. “We are lucky to have such a fantastic show committee and the most picturesque showground in the old county, thanks to the generosity of the landowners.

“We have a packed programme of family entertainment this year. It’s always a great day out and an opportunity for people to meet up.”

Attractions include a Mini Pony Show – Equestrian Razzle Dazzle, In Miniature!, dog agility displays, the traditional Village Green with activities for children, Porthywaen Silver Band, a Punch and Judy Show, a fun fair, vintage machinery parade and terrier racing.

Showjumping will also take place in the main ring this year and there are show classes for horticulture, floral art, cookery and crafts, sheep shearing, sheepdog trials, horses, sheep and a dog show. There will also be a wide selection of trade stands for showgoers to visit.

The sheep shearing competition is always a show highlight, attracting some of the best sheep shearers from across Wales. Montgomery Young Farmers Clubs’ evening speed shearing competition, held for the first time in 2022, is set to return with up to 60 young farmers competing.