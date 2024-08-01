Report shows drop in cost of rural crime in Shropshire – but issues remain

The cost also fell across the wider Midlands, to £11.7m from

£12.5m – a dip of 6.7 per cent but Staffordshire saw a rise of 8.9 per cent in the coast of crime, to £1.8m in 2023.

And, nationally, NFU Mutual’s new report revealed, published today, said rural crime cost the UK an estimated £52.8m in 2023, which was up from £50.6m the previous year, as thieves became more organised and determined.

Although the cost of rural crime fell in Shropshire, the leading rural insurer warned the increasing organisation and sophistication of criminals has seen thieves target high value equipment in the countryside.

Neil Wagstaff, Senior Agent at NFU Mutual Telford, said: “Although we’ve seen a fall in the cost of rural crime in Shropshire, all the indications suggest rural crime is becoming more organised, sophisticated and determined in its nature, which is incredibly alarming for people who live and work in the countryside.

“While the overall cost of agricultural vehicle theft fell, thanks to co-ordinated efforts, it is concerning to see the value of GPS and ATV thefts continue to rise, with thieves turning to technology to scope out locations.

“Intelligence highlights these criminals often target several farms in one night before moving locations, then return weeks later looking to steal any replacements.

“As the leading rural insurer, we know the impact of rural crime goes well beyond the practicalities of farming. It’s the unnerving feeling that criminals have boldly staked out and targeted farmyards and fields, often a few feet from the family home. It’s also living in fear of repeat attacks, knowing that thieves are always looking for new ways to target rural communities.

“That is why it’s so important for insurers, farmers, manufacturers, police and politicians to continue to work together to provide a united response to the challenge presented by both organised criminals and opportunistic thieves.

“We will also continue to support farmers directly to help protect their livelihoods, offer expertise as the main insurer of farmers and provide advice to tackle rural crime.”

The report said Global Positioning System (GPS) units were targeted by gangs operating across the UK throughout 2023, causing the value of claims to NFU Mutual to rocket by 137% to an estimated £4.2m. Intelligence shows thieves frequently target several farms in one night before moving locations to steal these highly valuable and portable kits, often revisiting farmyards weeks later to steal any replacements.

The high-tech equipment, typically costing over £10,000 a unit, is used to guide tractors and combine harvesters to improve accuracy. Without it, farmers and agricultural contractors can face severe delays and disruption to harvesting and cultivating work.

Quad bikes and all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) were also top targets for rural thieves, with thefts up 9 per cent to an estimated £3.2m in claim costs reported to NFU Mutual last year. The very nature of farmland makes these vehicles essential to farmers’ ability to get around their fields and effectively complete work, making a theft highly disruptive, especially during peak seasons.

However, in a positive sign of the co-ordinated action against thieves, the total claims cost for agricultural vehicles thefts reported to NFU Mutual fell 9 per cent to an estimated £10.7m in 2023.

Livestock theft remained high in 2023, at an estimated cost of £2.7m across the UK. Last year saw a spate of alarming incidents where farm animals were butchered in fields, an upsetting sight for those discovering the gruesome remains that the criminals had left behind.

Farm animals worth an estimated £2.4m were severely injured or killed in dog attacks across the UK in 2023, up nearly 30% compared to the previous year.

Sharp rises in inflation in 2023 made farming equipment an attractive target for organised gangs and meant each theft cost the rural community more than in previous years. But a co-ordinated response against crime saw a reduction in the number of agricultural vehicle claims reported to NFU Mutual.

To help farmers and rural communities protect their livelihoods from the threat posed by organised crime, NFU Mutual has provided over £1m since 2021 in support for initiatives to tackle rural crime.

In 2023, NFU Mutual became a major funder of the National Rural Crime Unit (NRCU). Formally established last April, the unit is staffed by police officers with experience in detecting and preventing rural crime, with investigative powers to track and intercept stolen machinery and equipment.

Farmers in Shropshire have regularly spoken of being plagued by crime. In January, agricultural colleagues turned out in force to share their concerns with police at a rural crime event organised by NFU Mutual at Bridgnorth Livestock Market.

Bridgnorth farmer Richard Yates said at the time: “I am in a WhatsApp group of local farmers and every single day someone in it is hit by rural crime – whether it is theft, fly-tipping or hare-coursing. It’s unprecedented and in all my farming life I have never seen it so bad. We are targeted on a daily basis and it’s destroying livelihoods."

Last week we reported how a security firm has launched a new CCTV system to assist the effort of 'farms fighting back' against rural crime.

The new camera system by EPG Fire and Security systems was launched at Halls Livestock Auction Centre on Shrewsbury.

Gary Burns from EPG said the new CCTV system aimed stop people stealing farm equipment that they have called 'farms fighting back'.

He said: “I am a Shropshire lad and born in Hadnall close to Shrewsbury and we are passionate about this. In Shropshire going into mid-Wales there is a massive problem. There is equipment going missing every night."