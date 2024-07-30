Llandovery Sheep Festival to return in September

The festival will be a celebration of rural crafts, food and entertainment held in Llandovery town centre.

The weekend-long event takes place on September 14 and 15 and will also celebrate sheep farming and the wool industry.

Rachel Everett, the Chairman of the Festival, said: “The Llandovery Sheep Festival has gone from strength to strength since its inception in 2010.

"It is an event that’s been wholeheartedly embraced by the people of Llandovery and its success is very much a reflection of that. Events such as this are important to the agricultural community, not only in terms of bringing people together, but also in terms of showcasing the best of local produce, goods and services.

“We have a lot of new features for this year’s event including a Twmpath to kick off the weekend in style on the Friday evening. We are also encouraging everyone locally to enter our village show competition. We will also have vintage tractor show a fun wheelbarrow race and lots more.

“The concept behind this community led festival is to showcase the best of Llandovery, to share its cultural identity and historical past through the promotion of the wool industry and the local farming economy. This year’s packed programme will certainly not disappoint and will have something for everyone.”

The town’s Market Square and Castle carpark will be a kaleidoscope of colour during the event with almost 100 exhibitors displaying their wares from textiles, arts and crafts to locally produced food and drink.

The streets will be packed with entertainment and music. There will also be a climate change forum and a programme of storytelling for younger visitors to enjoy.