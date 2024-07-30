Gwyn's pride after landing student of the year award

Final year BSc Agriculture student Gwyn Davies, from Llangeitho near Lampeter, received his award at a special presentation.

After being given his prize, he paid tribute to the founder of the award, the late Bill Ratcliffe – a Harper Adams Fellow and founder of the Harper Cymry alumni association.

Gwyn said: “I am truly honoured to receive this prestigious award at this year's Royal Welsh Show.

“This show holds a special place in my heart, as my family has attended it consecutively for decades. It is particularly meaningful as it marks the end of my tenure at Harper Adams University.

“This award, established in 1999 and now in its 25th year, holds great significance, and I am privileged to be the successful candidate upholding the legacy of Bill Ratcliffe, renowned for his outstanding contribution to the agricultural industry.

“I would also like to extend my gratitude to the interview panel – Doris Taylor and past winners Hannah Burgoyne and Edward Worts – for their selection and recognition.”

During his time at University, Gwyn found friendships and purpose through his work with the Harper Cymry society – where he led a fundraising drive to support those working to help promote mental health support in Welsh agriculture.

He added: “My time at Harper Adams has significantly shaped my confidence and knowledge for the future. Being part of the Cymry Society has given me lifelong friendships.

“One of my proudest achievements was organizing the society's participation in the Cardiff Half Marathon in October 2023, alongside other members, raising £1,890 for the DPJ Foundation.”

University also offered Gwyn the chance to refine his skills in industry and to travel globally to see other countries’ approaches to agriculture.

He added: “My four years at Harper Adams have allowed me to meet people from all over the UK and beyond, and to gain invaluable experiences during my placement in Yorkshire, which I can apply in my future endeavours.

“Harper Adams has opened many doors for me, and I cannot thank the university enough.

“Realising the challenges facing the sheep and beef sectors, I chose to complete my placement year within the pig industry to expand my agricultural knowledge and understanding.

“Working with Boarcross Ltd in East Yorkshire greatly developed me as a well-rounded individual, involved in every aspect from farm to fork.

“The opportunity to work in South Africa for a month was a fantastic experience, and I am grateful to Boarcross Ltd for allowing me to experience foreign farming systems and operations.”

Following the completion of his studies this year, Gwyn aims to return to his family farm to refine its work with everything he has learned since beginning his studies in 2020.

He added: “My career ambition is to continue my family’s farm in a sustainable manner, adapting to the ever-changing demands of environmental pressures and market conditions. I aim to add value to the family business using the knowledge and experience I have gained at university.

“Additionally, I aspire to work within the field of nutrition, building on my dissertation research on the effect of dietary prebiotic regimens on the health and performance of weaned pigs.

“The money received from this award will enable me to further my education through Farming Connect courses, which will be vital for my personal development. Being part of Future Farmers of Wales will be an excellent opportunity to discuss current affairs and the future of the industry with like-minded individuals. I am excited and hopeful for the future and am proud to contribute to Welsh agriculture.”