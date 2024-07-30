Farmers urged to check insurance cover for temporary glamping sites

The law, which came into force in July 2023, allows landowners in England to operate a temporary camping or glamping site for up to 60 days without planning permission.

“Although this significantly reduces the burden of paperwork and planning for farmers in the West Midlands looking to run simple, pop-up campsites, they still need to be aware of the potential pitfalls of launching new business ventures before breaking ground,” said Freddie Hamilton-Russell from rural insurance risk specialist Lycetts.

With glamping bookings up 67 per cent in 2023, demand in the UK is at an all-time high as Brits look to get back to nature without breaking the bank.

Mobile glamping structures such as yurts and bell tents that can be easily moved aren’t normally considered permanent structures and can provide a lifeline for struggling farmers looking for additional revenue streams.

“Inviting members of the public on to your farmland makes written health and safety risk assessments, along with measures and procedures to ensure a safe environment, an essential consideration at the design stage,” explained Hamilton-Russell. “This would include creating adequate boundaries between the working farm and public facilities, appropriate signage, hygiene facilities, emergency procedures including evacuation plans and the safe separation of visitors from animals and machinery.”

Farmers should also regularly inspect and maintain structures, pathways, and communal areas to prevent accidents and claims. This includes checking the stability and stormproofing of temporary structures.

“Public liability insurance is also essential,” he added. “And insurers may request site inspections to ensure that quality standards and requirements are being met. In some cases, new glamping projects may also see farmers employing staff for the first time, resulting in a new requirement for employers’ liability cover.”