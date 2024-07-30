Farmer Jane among ten selected for Meat Minds programme

The scheme, launched by Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) in May, aims to bring passionate and enthusiastic individuals together to develop their knowledge and experience of red meat production from farm to fork.

The programme was developed for individuals between the ages of 21-35 who would benefit from an assigned mentor, the chance to work as a group on a research project, and opportunities to make new connections and forge relationships across the sector.

Jane Phillips, a sheep farmer and grassland advisor, from Builth Wells was among the successful applicants announced at the Royal Welsh Show.

The list also includes Craig Holly, Chloe Mckee, Dafydd Walters, Daniel Owen, Emma Matthews, Gwion Parry, Hywel Evans, Louise Lawton and Robert Powell.

HCC’s Elizabeth Swancott, Senior Market Intelligence and Research and Development Officer, said: “We were totally blown away by the number and quality of applications received, and would like to congratulate the ten members who have been selected for the group.

“They bring with them a wide range of expertise and knowledge from across the red meat supply chain and we look forward to providing them with a platform to share their experiences with each other. We hope that this will encourage close working between the different links in the supply chain and increase understanding of the industry’s structure, challenges and opportunities.”