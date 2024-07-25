NFU County dinner raises thousands for charities

Hosted by NFU Cymru Brecon and Radnor County Chairman Rob Powell and his family at Blaenbwch farm, near Builth Wells, the dinner attracted over 200 attendees.

It was held in aid of the Brain Tumour Charity and the Wales Air Ambulance, with each receiving £4,100.

Rob said: “I am delighted the event was such a success, not only for the tremendous sum raised, but for the bringing together of the community for the evening.

"Everyone contributed so generously, especially those donating for the charity auction. We are very grateful as a family to those who helped and supported us in putting on another fantastic event at Blaenbwch, where we have raised collectively over £50,000 for various charities over the years.”

The presentation for the Wales Air Ambulance cheque took place at the NFU Cymru stand during the Royal Welsh Show in Llanelwedd.

Dr Sue Barnes, Wales Air Ambulance Chief Executive, said: “We are incredibly grateful to the NFU Cymru Brecon and Radnor Chair, and all members in the region, for this significant donation.

"Wales Air Ambulance belongs to the people of Wales. We are merely the conduit between people who want to help others and those who are in a life or limb-threatening situation. This donation will have a tangible impact on our future patients and their loved ones.

“We know just how important the Wales Air Ambulance is to agricultural and rural communities. This is reflected in the generosity and passionate support towards the charity, something which is truly humbling. We aim to ensure that we continue to deliver the best possible lifesaving service and constantly improve that service when opportunities arise.”