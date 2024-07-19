NFU Cymru responds to 2025 support schemes announced by Welsh Government
NFU Cymru has said Welsh Government’s announcement of interim schemes for 2025 is a logical step forward to ensure support for the farming industry and environmental delivery continues until new replacement schemes are operational.
Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies MS, announced a number of schemes that will be operational for 2025 before the Sustainable Farming Scheme is introduced from 2026.
NFU Cymru President Aled Jones said: “The announcement that interim schemes, including the Habitat Wales Scheme and Organic Support Payments, will continue for 2025 is a logical step forward.