Müller UK invites applications for Next Generation initiative

Müller Next Generation, first launched in 2018, is a three-year programme for Müller farmers between the ages of 25-40, which aims to develop and enhance the skills of 25 ambitious young farmers, helping to provide them with the foundations to build sustainable and profitable dairy businesses.

It provides Müller dairy farmers with tools and support to help further improve supply chain collaboration, animal welfare, responsible sourcing and reductions in environmental impact. The initiative forms part of Müller’s overall Sustainability Action Plan, driving progress against its goals to reduce emissions on supplying farms by 30 per cent by 2030.

Müller Next Generation includes tailored workshops, farm visits, keynote speakers, and visits to Müller sites. Focus areas include the environment and sustainability, leadership and delegation, market analysis, succession planning, marketing, communication and business improvement planning.

The group will meet three times per year, enabling the farmers to share best practice and knowledge. Applications close July 26, with the first meeting taking place in the autumn.

Richard Collins, Head of Agriculture at Müller Milk & Ingredients said: “As we work to create a better future for the dairy sector, we need to continue to tackle carbon emissions, secure the next generation of talent and drive supply chain resilience.

“Through our Müller Advantage programme we incentivise farmers to tackle the issues which we know are important for our customers and consumers and the Next Generation initiative is further evidence of the action we’re taking to make a difference.

“We know from the first two cohorts that there are a number of dairy farmers in the UK who have a great talent and passion for the industry, and we’re excited to welcome applications for the next round of future elite dairy farmers.”

Jolyon Bennett, one of the current cohort of Next Generation farmers, said: “With the pressures faced by farmers over the last 12-18 months, I don’t think I could have survived without the resources available to me as part of the Next Generation programme. The connections I’ve made and the detail I’ve learned, particularly the financial side, have been invaluable.”

Another of the current participants, Matthew Davies, said: “The programme has taught me so much. It’s been a real eye-opener to see new faces and learn new ideas and perspectives from around the country, discovering the different ways we all work to achieve the same common goal.

“It’s also been a real morale-booster for me. Getting away from my own farm to visit others, and coming back with a brand-new take on things. I’d encourage anyone thinking about taking part to just go ahead and get an application in.”

Young Müller farmers who meet the criteria and are interested in applying can do so by contacting their farm supply manager.