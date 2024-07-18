West Midlands farmers urged to check insurance for temporary workers

Freddie Hamilton-Russell, of rural insurance broker Lycetts, said West Midlands farmers need to be mindful of the risks associated with hiring temporary workers.

“Having the correct health and safety and insurance policies in place is vital to safeguarding lives and livelihoods during the busy drilling and harvesting season, which runs from July through to October,” he said.

“This is undoubtedly the busiest and most demanding period of the farming calendar for those involved in root crops and cereals, so extra staff are often employed to help manage the increased workload.

“While farmers may be focused on the logistics of harvesting, they must not neglect the safety of permanent and temporary staff. Conducting a thorough health and safety assessment, providing training and having clear processes in place, along with adequate Employers’ Liability insurance, is critical.”

Farming is one of the most dangerous occupations with 27 deaths, including a three-year-old child, reported last year as a result of farming and agriculture-related activities according to the Health and Safety Executive.

Compared to other industries, agriculture, forestry and fishing has the worst rate of worker fatalities – 21 times higher than the all-industry average over the last five years. In the last ten years, almost one person a week has been killed as a result of agricultural work and many more have been seriously injured.

“On top of the trauma and distress for all concerned, dealing with accident claims for fatal and non-fatal incidents can cost thousands and years of stress and anguish for all involved,” said Hamilton-Russell.

“There is a widespread misconception that farm insurance policies include adequate protection for such catastrophic incidents, but this is not the case. Farmers should be aware that Employers’ Liability insurance is not automatically included in their policy.

“They must also be mindful that part-time, casual, seasonal, temporary and even voluntary workers all constitute employees.”

Farmers have a moral and legal duty to care for all employees. In order to prevent incidents that may lead to claims, Hamilton-Russell advises all farmers to give temporary workers a thorough induction and comprehensive training on-site and on-line including HSE guidance and Toolbox Talks for a belt and braces approach to employee safety.

“Although not a legal requirement, I would also advise farmers to have adequate management liability cover to pay potential HSE incident investigation and intervention costs which can quickly escalate,” Hamilton-Russell added. “Health and safety procedures must be carefully observed to safeguard all employees - and the farm’s reputation.

“Farmers should never cut corners when it comes to employee safety, and I urge them to speak to their trusted insurance partner to check that they have the right insurance in place to protect all parties in the event of an unwanted incident.”