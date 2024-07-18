Farm challenges remain, despite new Labour government

That's according to Paul Harris, CEO at REAL Success. who said: “The Labour government's agricultural policies, aimed at promoting sustainable farming practices, enhancing the environment, and supporting rural economies, are commendable and may bring about some positive changes.

"But while it often feels that the changes being made at a government level are out of farmers’ hands, it’s crucial that they recognise many of the day-to-day challenges they face are within their control and require proactive management."

These key challenges include, he says, working conditions.

“Farmers must ensure their workers have a safe, healthy, and supportive environment," said Mr Harris.

"This includes providing proper amenities, fair wages, and promptly addressing workplace concerns," he says.

Managing working hours effectively is also critical.

“Overworked employees are less productive and more prone to accidents and health issues," he said.

"Balance work schedules to maintain a healthy and efficient workforce."

And he said the safety of farm workers is non-negotiable.

“Implement and adhere to strict health and safety protocols," Mr Harris added. "Regular training, proper equipment, and ensuring a culture of good health and safety can prevent many accidents and injuries."

While the Labour government's initiatives may provide a supportive framework, the success of farms largely depends on the decisions and actions taken by individual farmers, says Mr Harris.

"Farmers must take ownership of their operations and address these micro-level challenges head-on," he added.

"By doing so, they can ensure a sustainable and prosperous future, regardless of broader policy changes.

“We are committed to supporting farmers through transitions like these, by offering resources, training, and consultancy services designed to enhance operational efficiency and sustainability.”