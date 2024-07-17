Waiting to treat flystrike leads to major performance impacts

Elanco technical consultant, Matt Colston, says waiting to treat flystrike rather than preventing it can result in up to 16 per cent of lambs struck, with some flocks experiencing mortality rates of 7.5 per cent among struck animals.

He said historically, omitting preventative treatment in low-risk scenarios was cost-effective in some cases.

However, with the fly season now stretching out over three-quarters of the calendar year, it is no longer the cheapest option, and should be avoided.