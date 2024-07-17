Organic farmers and growers call for change

OF&G’s chief executive, Roger Kerr says the future of food and farming is becoming a political hot potato.

“The nation’s seen huge upheaval in the last eight years," he said. "A flawed food system has left the country at the tipping point of catastrophic environmental and human health crises.

"Decisive action cannot come soon enough. We need policies that create jobs, improve rural livelihoods while delivering sustainable and economically viable food and farming systems,” he added. “Restoring this balance and equity requires ambition and vision from Government. The long-term effects of recent policies are still unfolding, but the need for action is urgent. One thing is clear; we must aspire to accomplish more.”