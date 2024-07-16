Harper Adams student Tom completes ironman to raise awareness of mental health issues in agriculture

Tom York, a third-year BSc (Hons) Agri-business student, took part in the challenge, which involved a 2.4-mile open water swim, a 122-mile bike ride, and a 26.2-mile run in Ellesmere.

The 21-year-old said: “It was an incredible feeling - a real sense of achievement.

“It wasn’t until the last kilometre that the emotions hit me and I tried my best to hold back the tears.

“Over six months of training had led up to that point and to see so many family, friends, and people who have supported me throughout this journey was very emotional for all.”

During the run

Tom, who has been on placement in East Anglia with Agricultural Management Consultants Wilson Wraight, from whom he has received a scholarship to support his studies, has previously talked openly about his own mental health challenges, as well as losing a friend to suicide.

He chose the Ironman as a way to physically illustrate that life’s challenges can be tackled

“It was a physically and mentally demanding day," he said. "But there was never a point where I thought about giving up or quitting. I think the mental resilience I have built throughout training paid dividends.

“I reminded myself why I was doing this challenge. The whole point of me choosing to do an endurance event as tough as an Ironman was to prove that no challenge is too big or small to overcome, and that when you feel like giving up, there is always a way to get through the pain.”

During the six months he has been training for the Ironman, Tom has been raising money for The Farming Community Network (FCN).

The charity and voluntary organisation has more than 300 volunteers from across the agricultural sector – including Tom himself.

It works to improve the health and wellbeing of people in farming has well as offering support at times of difficulty and change.

All set for the swim

Tom set an initial fundraising target of £500 for the charity when beginning his training – though by the time he had completed the challenge, had raised £7,430.

He added: “I’m genuinely blown away at the amount of money I’ve been able to raise.

“However, the most important part of the fundraiser, in my opinion, is the awareness that it brings to the challenges faced by UK farmers and those involved in the industry."

Tom in swimming action

“The money was a good indicator of the reach, but I hope that there have been people who take inspiration from my achievement - and can hopefully utilise some of those skills in their day-to-day lives.”

Harper Adams University’s Vice-Chancellor Professor Ken Sloan, who said: “Tom is a great ambassador for Harper Adams University – and as his tireless fundraising shows, he is also an inspiration for us all."