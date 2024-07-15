Lloyds Banking Group pledges support to farmers on agroforestry projects

The banking group is offering financing for agroforestry costs through its Clean Growth Financing Initiative (CGFI), which features a zero per cent set-up fee for term lending on sustainable farming investments.

The loan helps farmers reduce their ecological impact while enhancing the financial and environmental resilience of their businesses.

Ben Makowiecki, Agriculture Sustainability Director at Lloyds Banking Group,said: “Integrating trees with crops or livestock can help boost overall farm income and resilience.

“Agroforestry can significantly enhance farm productivity through higher land equivalent ratios (LER) compared to single crops, potentially achieving 120-140 per cent productivity.

“This makes the land work harder, utilising vertical space, while bringing broader benefits, including increased biodiversity, enhanced soil health, improved water management and shade for animals,” he added.