Shropshire Farming Talk: The economic cost of lame cattle – preventing loss in your herd

A lame cow loses around 400 litres of milk per lactation, with sole ulcers causing a loss of 570 litres and White Line Disease 370 litres.

These losses often begin months before lameness is detected.

Lameness is the third biggest economic concern in the dairy industry, following fertility issues and mastitis.

Preventing lameness is more cost-effective and improves cattle welfare.

Unbalanced, swollen, or infected feet lead to weight loss, decreased milk production, and higher costs from premature culling, veterinary treatments, and extended calving intervals. Proper hoof trimming is crucial. Hoof overgrowth, particularly at the toe, must be trimmed to avoid posture and mobility issues, which impact profitability.