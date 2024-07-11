NFU says Welsh Government must deliver genuine change to SFS proposals
Welsh Government must listen to the voice of the industry on the level of change required to future policy as identified in the swell of responses to the Sustainable Farming Scheme consultation, says NFU Cymru.
Welsh Government has published the independent analysis and its response to the Sustainable Farming Scheme (SFS): Keeping Farmers Farming consultation.
The proposals have been the source of widespread concern and anxiety within the farming community in Wales since their publication.