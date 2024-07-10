Still time for sellers to act ahead of Kidderminster Machinery Sale

Halls auctioneers are holding a July Kidderminster Machinery Sale with the closing date for entries on Monday, July 15.

“We already have machinery consigned," said Harriet Levi, from Halls’ Kidderminster office.

"But we encourage anyone looking to sell to get entries in early for lots to be published in the sale catalogue, on the MartEye online auction platform and for extra marketing on our highly followed social media pages.