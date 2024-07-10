Viewers watched Adam as he explored the details of the Programme for the Improvement in Sustainability of Red Meat 2030 (PRISM 2030).

The groundbreaking project has spent the last 12 months assessing the carbon footprint of 353 farms from across ABP’s beef and lamb supplier network.

“The carbon footprint of British beef is less than half the global average, but to stay ahead and keep driving change in the industry we need research like this to reach farmers and consumers,” said Adam.

The filming took place at Bromstead Farm, ABP’s mixed 380-acre (153 ha) grassland and arable research farm in Staffordshire.

Helping Adam understand the data that has been gathered so far was Professor Jude Capper, of Harper Adams University. Jude took figures collated by Agrecalc, the agricultural carbon calculation system, and farm business advice from The Andersons Centre to provide each participant with a detailed feedback report about areas they could improve efficiencies, productivity and – ultimately – profitability.